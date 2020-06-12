Maurice P. Haynes Sr.
Maurice P. Haynes, Sr., 81, passed away on June 8th. He was born in Moyock, NC and reared in Norfolk. He was an Air Force Veteran, retired from Norfolk Southern and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Norma; 2 sons, Maurice, II and Kevin (Netta); 2 daughters, Eleanor (Anthony) and Emily (Brian); 8 grandchildren, one great grandson; 3 brothers and a host of family and friends. Visitation is Friday at Graves Funeral Home. Service will be streamed from Shiloh Baptist Church on Saturday. He will be interred at Horton Veterans Cemetery.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
