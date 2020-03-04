|
|
On March 1, 2020 our dear matriarch transitioned peacefully in the presence of her beloved children and grandchildren. Maurice was a loving and kind woman who loved God, her family, and serving others. She leaves to cherish her memory her 7 children, Robert (Dorene), Alma Smith, Brenda Nixon (Anthony), Vanessa, Carlos (Tammy), Felicia Coker (Alfred), and Ross (Deborah), her 12 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Edith Tanksley. She was preceded by her husband Bobby, her daughter Maria, and son-in-law Harry Smith. A celebration of life will be held Sat., March 7 at 12:00 PM at Holy Light Church of Deliverance in Portsmouth VA. A viewing of our beloved will be on Fri., March 6 from 1:00 PM- 6:00 PM at Graves Funeral Home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020