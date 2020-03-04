The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Light Church of Deliverance
Portsmouth, VA
View Map

Maurice Yvonne Norris

Maurice Yvonne Norris Obituary
On March 1, 2020 our dear matriarch transitioned peacefully in the presence of her beloved children and grandchildren. Maurice was a loving and kind woman who loved God, her family, and serving others. She leaves to cherish her memory her 7 children, Robert (Dorene), Alma Smith, Brenda Nixon (Anthony), Vanessa, Carlos (Tammy), Felicia Coker (Alfred), and Ross (Deborah), her 12 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Edith Tanksley. She was preceded by her husband Bobby, her daughter Maria, and son-in-law Harry Smith. A celebration of life will be held Sat., March 7 at 12:00 PM at Holy Light Church of Deliverance in Portsmouth VA. A viewing of our beloved will be on Fri., March 6 from 1:00 PM- 6:00 PM at Graves Funeral Home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -