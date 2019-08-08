The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
Mavia Hudgins
Mavia Gurley Hudgins

Mavia Gurley Hudgins Obituary
Mavia Louise Gurley Hudgins, age 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Province Place of Maryview in Portsmouth.

She was born in Newport, RI on July 10, 1923, but lived the majority of her years in Portsmouth, where she was a member of the Portsmouth Executive Club as well as a dedicated member of St. Johnâ€™s Episcopal Church, serving as Chairperson of the Altar Guild and a member of the ECW. She attended Elon College and was employed at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard during World War II. Known for her impeccable dress and social personality, Mavia loved fashion, music, dancing, traveling with friends, and playing bridge and mahjong. She was an exceptional cook and skilled baker; a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Mavia was predeceased by her parents, James and Margaret Gurley; her husband, Charles R. Hudgins, Jr; her daughter and only child, Suzanne Hudgins Noles; and her sister, Margaret Avis Hundley. She is survived by her two granddaughters, Anna Wright and Kristen Wright Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Travers and Mavis Taylor; nephew, Robert M. Stanton; and great-niece, Allison McDuffie; as well as many other family and friends.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Province Place of Maryview, her outstanding team at Interim Hospice, and her dedicated caregivers for their years of compassionate care and love.

Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 8, 2019
