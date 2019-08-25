|
Mavia Gurley Hudgins, age 96, departed to Heaven on August 3, 2019 after a good life well lived here on Earth. She is now with her family that went to Heaven before her. There she joined her loving parents James and Margaret Gurley, her sister, Avis Hundley, her loving husband Charles R. Hudgins, and her beautiful daughter Suzanne Hudgins Noles. She leaves behind her sister in law, Ella Fulton, brother in law Edward Hudgins and his wife Jane, and multiple nephews, nieces and grandchildren. Mavia was the loving family matriarch that made the Hudgins a blessed popular family. They were well loved in their community and St John's Episcopal Church where they were active in civic and church affairs, holding key responsibilities. The Hudgins family spent most of their lives in Portsmouth, Virginia residing in the Churchland neighborhood of Pinehurst. Mavia's husband, Charlie, was a WWII veteran of the US Army Air Force in Guam and honored Vestryman of St John's. Mavia also contributed to her country working at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard and Christian service at St John's for many decades. Suzanne carried on the proud family name in life and church.
Mavia was blessed with the love of her church peers, friends, relatives, and caregivers who accompanied her in the final years of her life. A prayer of gratitude goes out to her Providence Place caregivers, Anne-Marie, Alice, Jennifer, Veda, Victoria and Linda, and her son in law, Johnny, who kept a daily bedside vigil with their compassionate love that Mavia enjoyed.
St John's Episcopal Church will hold a Holy Eucharist for the repose of the soul of Mavia Hudgins on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 6:30 pm. A reception will follow the services. St John's is located in Olde Towne Portsmouth on 424 Washington Street.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019