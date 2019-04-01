The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Morehead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Conrad Morehead

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Max Conrad Morehead Obituary
CARROLLTON- Max Conrad Morehead, 84, passed away March 30, 2019. He was born on March 17, 1935 to the late William C. and Eula Smith Morehead. Max served in the U.S. Army and worked at Newport News Shipyard as a Supervisor of Shipbuilding. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Emma M. Morehead; sons, Max Morehead, Jr. (Julie) and William C. Morehead (Paula); and his wonderful grandchildren, Kyle, Alison, Michael, and Carley whom he loved and cherished. A memorial service will be conducted on April 3, 2019 at 3 PM at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Bennetts Creek Chapel. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Dept. Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
Download Now