CARROLLTON- Max Conrad Morehead, 84, passed away March 30, 2019. He was born on March 17, 1935 to the late William C. and Eula Smith Morehead. Max served in the U.S. Army and worked at Newport News Shipyard as a Supervisor of Shipbuilding. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Emma M. Morehead; sons, Max Morehead, Jr. (Julie) and William C. Morehead (Paula); and his wonderful grandchildren, Kyle, Alison, Michael, and Carley whom he loved and cherished. A memorial service will be conducted on April 3, 2019 at 3 PM at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Bennetts Creek Chapel. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Dept. Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 1, 2019