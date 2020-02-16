The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Church of the Holy Family

Max John Everton


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Max John Everton Obituary
Max John Everton, 56, passed away on February 9, 2020. He was born on Oct. 7, 1963 in Norfolk, VA. Max was a 1986 graduate of the Center for Effective Learning. He was a Special Olympics athlete and a proud member Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Virginia. Through the Torch Run he traveled across Virginia and the country sharing the message of inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Habets Assembly #1505.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Melvin T. Everton Jr.; mother, Rose Yachup Everton; and cousin, Dennis Jones.

Left to cherish his memory are his cousins, Elizabeth Jones, Jodie Carlin (Joe); Clayton Jones (Robyn), and Caprice Murphy and her husband; special friends, Deborah and Sam Apperson; and a host of many relatives, friends, Special Olympics athletes and Torch Runners.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hailey and Austin Surrant for their exceptional love and care of Max.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Mon. Feb. 24, 2020 at Smith & Williams Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tues. Feb. 25, 2020 at Church of the Holy Family with entombment to follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park and a reception will follow back at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Virginia Law Enforcement Torch Run, 3212 Skipwith Rd, Richmond, VA 23294. Donations can also be made online at https://impact.specialolympicsva.org/MaxEverton You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Max's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -