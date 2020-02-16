|
|
Max John Everton, 56, passed away on February 9, 2020. He was born on Oct. 7, 1963 in Norfolk, VA. Max was a 1986 graduate of the Center for Effective Learning. He was a Special Olympics athlete and a proud member Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Virginia. Through the Torch Run he traveled across Virginia and the country sharing the message of inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Habets Assembly #1505.
He is proceeded in death by his father, Melvin T. Everton Jr.; mother, Rose Yachup Everton; and cousin, Dennis Jones.
Left to cherish his memory are his cousins, Elizabeth Jones, Jodie Carlin (Joe); Clayton Jones (Robyn), and Caprice Murphy and her husband; special friends, Deborah and Sam Apperson; and a host of many relatives, friends, Special Olympics athletes and Torch Runners.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hailey and Austin Surrant for their exceptional love and care of Max.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Mon. Feb. 24, 2020 at Smith & Williams Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tues. Feb. 25, 2020 at Church of the Holy Family with entombment to follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park and a reception will follow back at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Virginia Law Enforcement Torch Run, 3212 Skipwith Rd, Richmond, VA 23294. Donations can also be made online at https://impact.specialolympicsva.org/MaxEverton You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2020