Max White, Jr. Age 78, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away Sunday, February 17th at his home, surrounded by loved ones, from COPD. Max was raised in Portsmouth, VA in Kingman Heights, he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1958 and enlisted in the Air Force the same year, after basic training he was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, S Dakota where in 1960 he met & married his wife Irene. In 1965 they moved to Hampton, VA & he began working at Newport News Shipbuilding until his retirement in 1999, most of that time he was a foreman in the X19 repair shop.He was predeceased by his parents, Max Sr. and Katherine Aydlett White; his brother, Richard Lee White; & sister, Kathy White Qualls.Survivors include, his wife Irene, daughter, Michele & her husband Jim Zatorski, who have been his caregivers for the last two years, loving son Michael of Yorktown. Granddaughter Jessie Carmine & husband Alan of Yorktown, & grandson Justin M. Schanz of Poquoson, 6 great-grandchildren & one great-great-grandson.Per Max's wishes, there will be no funeral service, only a time of remembrance for the immediate family. If you wish to honor Max's memory, take a long walk & enjoy nature or visit with a friend, relative or stranger before it is too late. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019