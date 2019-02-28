|
|
Franklin â€" M. Rice Day, Jr., 79, passed away February 26, 2019 in Burlington, NC. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Vashti Day; his daughters Kelly Day Jernigan and Dr. Temple Day (Marc); grandchildren Virginia Jernigan, Hayden Jernigan, Camille Jernigan and Libby Dy; and siblings Maxine Hollowell (Freddie); Susan Delk (Bill) and Whit Day.Funeral Services with Masonic Rites will take place at 2 PM Sunday, March 3, 2019 in High Street United Methodist Church with the Rev. Nathan Decker officiating. A private burial will follow at Poplar Spring Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Saturday in Wright Funeral Home, Franklin, and suggests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital at . www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 28, 2019