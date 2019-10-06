|
|
Maxine Ann Herrick, 91, died September 25, 2019. She was a native of Flint, MI and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Marianna Cyskowski Neumann and was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Austin W. Herrick in 1994 and her second husband of 18 years, David L. Andrews.
She was a member of St. Pius X. Catholic Church for over 62 years where she volunteered her time joyously in many activities, serving as Eucharistic Minister, sponsoring Confirmation candidates, soup kitchen, NEST, and later in life helping with the weekly Church bulletins, just to name a few. Maxine loved her Church and always looked forward to helping when she could. She was also recognized for her extensive volunteer work with the Navy-Marine Corp Relief Society.
Maxine spent many happy years with her close friends Dorothy and the two Helens, making trips together to the Outer Banks and celebrating many happy events. For the last couple years, Maxine lived at Marian Manor where she enjoyed herself immensely, making many wonderful friends, especially Eloise, Susan, and Mary.
Survivors include her daughters; Christine C. Davis (John) Sacramento, CA, Carol A. Meyers (Kevin) Portsmouth, Catherine B. Rudolph (Joe) Chesapeake, Patricia M. Herrick, Silver Springs, MD; and Sara L. Smith (Rick) Arlington, VA; her sons, Christopher M. Herrick (Gil), Santa Cruz, NM; , Thomas A. Herrick (Dr. Cheri Coyle) Virginia Beach; 10 Grandchildren Laura, Anna, Timothy, Andrew, Alex, Philip, Jane, Emily, Matt, Victoria and 5 Great Grandchildren Gaby, Joe, Elizabeth, Grant, Aiden, and many nieces and nephews. Maxine was the second youngest in a large family. Siblings preceding her are Lucille, Hubert, Jacob, Anthony, Francis, Esther, Floyd Lloyd, Woodrow, Eugene, Giles, Joseph, John, and Robert. Her devoted sister, Mae, survives her.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Pius X. Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Maxine's name may be made to Norfolk Botanical Gardens at norfolkbotanicalgarden.org or to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at nmcrs.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019