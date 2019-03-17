Maxine Roe Adams, 78, passed away on March 15, 2019 peacefully at home with her family by her side. Maxine was born in Portsmouth, VA and was the daughter of the late Glenn and Gertrude Roe. She graduated from Craddock High School, where she was a Majorette for the marching band. She met and married the love of her life, Johnny Adams, who passed away in 2012. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Roe. She retired from the City of Norfolk after 35 years of dedicated service. Maxine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.Survivors include her two children, Johnny E. Adams and his wife Maddy Jenner of South Hill, VA, and Machelle Bogue and her husband Francis Kearney of Norfolk, a brother, Burgess Roe and his wife Jane of PA, two grandchildren, Brandon Ryan Bogue and Malissa Ann Bogue, one great grandchild, Madison Suzann Hill, and several extended family members and good friends.The family will receive friends from 6:00 â€" 8:00 PM on Thursday March 21, 2019 in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel followed by interment in Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , Breast Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary