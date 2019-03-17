The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Hancock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine R. Hancock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maxine R. Hancock Obituary
Maxine Ruth Hancock, 89, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away March 15, 2019.Born in Muskegon, MI, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Gretchen Gudelsky and the widow of Eugene William Hancock.Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Pamela Newenstyn and husband, John, of Virginia Beach; son, William Hancock and wife, Beth, of Virginia Beach; three granddaughters, Heather Richards of Toano, VA, Becky Hancock of Howardsville, VA, and Melissa Freeman of Roswell, GA; and six great-grandchildren, Gretchen, Caitlyn, Savannah, Daniel, Alex, and Kate.A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Bayside Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sentara Hospice House, 3760 Sentara Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
Download Now