Maxine Ruth Hancock, 89, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away March 15, 2019.Born in Muskegon, MI, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Gretchen Gudelsky and the widow of Eugene William Hancock.Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Pamela Newenstyn and husband, John, of Virginia Beach; son, William Hancock and wife, Beth, of Virginia Beach; three granddaughters, Heather Richards of Toano, VA, Becky Hancock of Howardsville, VA, and Melissa Freeman of Roswell, GA; and six great-grandchildren, Gretchen, Caitlyn, Savannah, Daniel, Alex, and Kate.A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Bayside Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sentara Hospice House, 3760 Sentara Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019