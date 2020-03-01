|
Maxwell Davis Burroughs, age 19, died Tuesday February 25. Max was a vibrant young man, beloved by his family, friends, and his church family. Max was born in Chesapeake and grew up in Virginia Beach.
He was a life-long member of Old Donation Episcopal Church and highly involved all of his years. Max was as talented a young person as you could find. His music came naturally on many different instruments. He could pick up almost anything without lessons and start making beautiful music quickly. His artwork and photography demonstrated an eye for the beauty he could see in people and the world. Max was a loyal and trusted friend to many of the youth of the parish, and loved by his mentors who were his constant cheerleaders. Almost every Sunday for the past 7 years Max could be found playing drums for worship in the contemporary service. With a part of that group, Max recorded and performed rock music as the "B-Sides." Max was a joy to be with; the lives he touched were better for having known him.
Max leaves behind a family who loved him dearly and will always miss his presence; his parents: Richard (Greg) and Elizabeth (Boo) Burroughs; his sister: Lillian (Lily) Burroughs Colman and her husband, Shayn; uncles: Michael Stearns Davis; and Dennis Royal Burroughs and wife, Jean. He was predeceased by his grandparents H. Lowell and Roberta (Bobbye) Davis who were always his loving supporters.
A service of thanksgiving to God for Max's life will be held at Old Donation Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, March 4 at 3:00PM. Burial will be in the Church graveyard with reception following.
Max's greatest passion was his music. One love was playing in the worship band at church, where a new building will house this service. Rather than sending flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Audio / Visual Fund for Old Donation Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020