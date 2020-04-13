|
|
Maxwell (Max) Kevin Kelly passed away peacefully in his home on April 9, 2020, he was 92. Max was born in Melbourne, Australia on March 21, 1928 to William George and Kathleen Elizabeth (Hickey) Kelly. In 1948 he emigrated to the United States with his new bride Peggy (Carmichael). After several years in Cleveland, Ohio, Max and Peggy moved their growing family to what is now the city of Virginia Beach, VA. Max spent his career in the pharmaceutical business and retired from Bergan-Brunswig in the mid 1990s.
Max was predeceased by Peggy, sister Shirley and his mother and father. He is survived by his three daughters Lynette Crain (Steve), Kathie McGrattan (DT), Joanie Kelly, two sons Dana Kelly (Patty), Kevin Kelly (Kathleen), eleven grandchildren Stacie Crain Kite (Bart), Casey McGrattan Petit (Christian), Erin McGrattan Balaban (Jody), Kevin Kelly, Anthony (AJ) Kelly, Ann Marie Kelly, Jordan Kelly, Mackenzie Kelly, Bridget Kelly, Carter Kelly, Isaiah Kelly and great grandchildren Preston Kite, Tenley Kite, Emma Petit, Levi Balaban and Henry Balaban.
A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 13, 2020