H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts.
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Maynard R. Furst Obituary
Maynard (Mark) R. Furst, 81, passed away July 27, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.

A native of Chicago, he was the son of the late Harry and Freda Furst.

Mr. Furst was a member of Kempsville Conservative Synagogue and was a retired shipping supervisor with Western Branch Diesel. He also served in the Navy for eight years.

He is survived by his wife of 52 1/2 years Libby; his daughter Felicia Furst, son Richard Furst, daughter-in-law Andrea, and granddaughter Melia. He is also survived by numerous other extended family and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held in the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. on Monday July 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Cantor David Proser officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Kempsville Conservative Synagogue or The . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019
