Mazzie Edwards Riddick
1922 - 2020
Mazzie Edwards Riddick "Big Ma", 98, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. Mazzie was born on March 7, 1922 in South Hampton County, Virginia to the late Mammie Edwards and Alexander J. Edwards Jr., preceding her in death is her daughter, Beatrice M. Fields, grandsons: James E. Fields and Michael G. Fields. Left to cherish her precious memories is her daughter, Raye L. Riddick, son, Alex R. Riddick (Annette), grandchildren; Audre' Fields-Williams (Donald), Julie Andrews, KaSonya Young, La'Toya Taylor, Alexis Hunter (Rossi), Melvin Riddick (Stacy), eleven great-grandchildren, twelve great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Graveside Service will be held, 11am, Monday, May 11, 2020 at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Services are entrusted to Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
