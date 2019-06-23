Meade Temple Eller, 28, passed away, at home, on June 21, 2019, after a lifelong battle with Cystic Fibrosis. He received a bilateral lung transplant in March 2017.



Meade was predeceased by his grandparents, maternal uncle, Rob Schonk and paternal aunt, Elaine Fagan. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Jaime Eller, parents, Eric and Rebecca Eller, sister, Morgan Eller and her husband Sean Combs as well as uncles, an aunt and many cousins. Meade will also be missed by his cat, Gidget.



Meade was a 2010 graduate from Granby High School in Norfolk, Va. He attended Tidewater Community College. He was owner/operator of Belvedere Landscaping. He enjoyed working outdoors.



Meade was involved in sports throughout his life. He began skiing at age 3 and snowboarding at age 12. He enjoyed many ski trips with his family and friends to Snowshoe, Seven Springs and various western destinations. Throughout his school years he played soccer, ice hockey and enjoyed cycling. He joined Conteâ€™s Bike Shop for their Saturday morning rides and Spinning workouts. Meade completed a 75 mile ride at the Surry Century in 2007. He loved going to movies and attending Admirals Hockey games with his dad. Washington D.C. was a favorite destination for him and his wife.



We are grateful for Kimmie, Melanie and Judy from Freda H Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care for providing endless support and strength for our family.



A private celebration of Meadeâ€™s life will be held. His memory can be honored by reaching out to those you love and recognizing how precious each moment of life is. We ask everyone to ensure that you are registered as an organ donor at www.donatelife.net.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.