Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Medardo's life story with friends and family

Share Medardo's life story with friends and family



Passed away on July 16th. A visitation will be on 7/21, 5-7 pm. A service is 7/22 at 10 am both a Woodlawn F.H. 6329 East Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk VA. www.woodlawnnorfolk.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store