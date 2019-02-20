|
|
Megan Lynn Sikorski went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 8th, 2019. She is survived by her son; her mother, Pamela Sikorski; her brother, Brian Sikorski; and her uncle, Clifford Harbeson. A celebration of Megan's life will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at London Bridge Baptist Church, 2460 Potters Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454. Visitation will be from 1 pm - 2 pm followed by the Memorial Service.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Meganâ€™s name to the Crisis Pregnancy Center or Bethany Christian Services, both in Virginia Beach.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2019