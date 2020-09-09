Megan Russell

Megan "Meg" Jennifer Russell, 39, fought depression for many years but finally lost her battle on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Chesapeake, VA.
Megan was the daughter of Gary and Cathy Russell. She is predeceased by her mother, Cathy, and grandparents Ralph and Sarah Russell, and Donald and Catherine Wheeler. She leaves behind her father Gary, sisters Lisa and Shelby, brother-in-law David, nieces and nephews Bailey, Daniel, Hannah, Dalton and Hayley, and a tremendous circle of loving friends and relatives.
Many refer to people with depression as their illness, such as "she is bipolar." Megan was not bipolar, anymore than a person with cancer is cancer. She had an illness. In the case of mental illness there is a stigma, there is fear. There's an attitude that the person suffering should be able to "deal with it" or overcome it.
But sometimes, it overcomes you. Sometimes, the therapy, the medications, and even the love of those around you are not enough. There is no cure, there is only treatment.
Megan was not her illness. She was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, and a friend. Megan would share her love and appreciation to everyone - no matter the distance in the relationship; she extended her admiration through texts, letters and calls. She recognized how an object - a picture, piece of jewelry, article of clothing could carry so much meaningâ€¦ and she made sure the person to whom it meant the most received it. So many people in her life received her words of love and care over the years, and especially, recently.
Megan loved animals. She was known in her younger years as the "horse whisperer", evidenced by the blue ribbons that surrounded her bedroom walls. She loved her dogs - oh how she loved her dogs.
At her core and deep in her soul she was a caretaker. An empath. She cared for our beloved grandmother Sarah until the day we lost her in 2018. She always cared for those around her. She would drop everything and be there whenever needed.
Make no mistake, though, Megan was strong-willed and fiercely independent. She would stand up for herself and her beliefs. She loved family gatherings, and a good party! She was a friend to so many. A confidant and source of light when others needed it. She was protective, and left a positive impression on anyone who crossed her path.
Her family is left with an unimaginable pain and questions that will likely never be answered. There's nothing we wouldn't give to be the light she so desperately needed. She suffered, and was tortured in her mind, in silence.
It is impossible to prepare for the unfathomable loss of a daughter, and sister. It is catastrophic of epic proportions and has left us with significant and crushing pain. For now, we must take comfort that she is finally at peace and in the loving arms of her mom and grandparents who she so deeply loved.
Please reach out to your loved ones. Make sure they are ok. Show kindness. No judgement. Just listen with love and understanding. If you're hurting, make the call to someone, anyone, who can be that light.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 1:00PM at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel in Chesapeake, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the ASPCA, American Cancer Society
, or National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.