Melanie L. Ustick, of Portsmouth, passed away on September 22, 2020 at the age of 93. Born in Hazleton, PA. she was the daughter of the late Henri Louis Turin and Leah Martin Mann.
Melanie was an active part of the Girl Scouts of America for over 42 years, during that time she received two Thanks Badge Awards. She was in charge of the Girl Scout Caving trips for 20 years and in 1987 and 1991 the Cracks, Crevices and Crawlways, Caving Wider Opportunities. She was preceded in death by her son,"Danny" Ustick. Survivors include two daughters, Diane White of Chesapeake and Cathie Bales of Suffolk and Son, Thomas A. Ustick and his wife Nancy, of Chesapeake; Six Grandchildren and eight Great- Grandchildren; and a Brother, Robert L. Mann of Chesapeake.
The family will receive friends at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Chesapeake Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a procession to Nansemond Suffolk Cemetery where a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ken Rice officiating.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hdoliver.com
In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.