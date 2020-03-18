Home

Melba Carson Hayes Butler

Melba Carson Hayes Butler Obituary
Melba Carson Hayes Butler, 102, of Bridgewater, VA, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Suffolk, VA on March 28, 1917, and was the daughter of the late Sydney C. and Alma (Freeman) Hayes.

Melba worked as a receptionist for the Virginia Employment Commission. She was a member of Cradock Baptist Church in Portsmouth, VA, and was a 75 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She was united in marriage on March 5, 1941 to Thomas Franklin Butler, Sr., who preceded her in death on April 17, 1996.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Franklin Butler, Jr. and wife Carol, of Bridgewater, VA; two grandchildren, Xan B. Stevens and husband Shane, of Mt. Crawford, VA and Thomas F. Butler III and wife Laura, of Harpers Ferry, WV; five great-grandchildren: Leland Stevens, Carson Stevens, Brittney Butler, Hayley Butler, and Tara Butler.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens in Suffolk, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valley Program for Aging Services, Meals On Wheels, 975 South High Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2020
