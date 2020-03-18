|
On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Melinda passed away peacefully at age 58.
Melinda was born on February 19, 1962 in Virginia Beach, VA. She was a Photographer with Sears for over 20 years before becoming an Office Manager over a decade ago.
Melinda always had a smile on her face, an unforgettable laugh and a compassionate spirit.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Richard David Smith; brother, Joseph Malcolm Butler and his wife Marsha; sister, Leila Anderson and her husband Randy; niece, Shannon Kelly; nephew, JC Kelly; niece, Leyna Higgins and great nephew, Gavin Higgins. Melinda will be missed by countless other friends and family, especially her "Village".
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2020