Melinda Butler Smith

Melinda Butler Smith Obituary
On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Melinda passed away peacefully at age 58.

Melinda was born on February 19, 1962 in Virginia Beach, VA. She was a Photographer with Sears for over 20 years before becoming an Office Manager over a decade ago.

Melinda always had a smile on her face, an unforgettable laugh and a compassionate spirit.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Richard David Smith; brother, Joseph Malcolm Butler and his wife Marsha; sister, Leila Anderson and her husband Randy; niece, Shannon Kelly; nephew, JC Kelly; niece, Leyna Higgins and great nephew, Gavin Higgins. Melinda will be missed by countless other friends and family, especially her "Village".

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2020
