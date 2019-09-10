|
Melinda Jones Lukei, 81, of Virginia Beach, VA, died peacefully at home September 8, 2019. She was the daughter of Alvah Jones and Every Williams of Knotts Island, NC.
Melinda is survived by her husband of 61 years Reese Lukei, Jr, daughter Debra Williams, sons Reese (Rick) Lukei, III and David Lukei, sister Deanna Martin, granddaughter Heather Miller, and grandsons Zildjian Lukei and Sabian Lukei.
Melinda was the leading regional genealogist having a life-long interest in the history of the families that settled Princess Anne County, VA and Knotts Island, NC where her ancestors first arrived in the 1630's. She was the author of 136 books on their families, births, marriages, and deaths. Most of her books have been donated to the Virginia Beach Central Library. She was a founder of the Virginia Beach Genealogy Society in 1983.
Despite having asthma all her life she was an active traveler and hiker. Melinda hiked in all 50 U.S. States, every Province and Territory of Canada. In addition she hiked in more than 60 countries and places such as the North Pole and Antarctica. She was life member No. 1 in the Tidewater Appalachian Trail Club, was a founding life member of the American Discovery Trail Society, and life member of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
She leaves many friends and loved ones - her 1956 Princess Anne High School classmates, genealogy researchers, hiking companions, bald eagle monitors, and staff and volunteers at Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge.
A memorial service will be held at a later time. Melinda knitted hundreds of baby sweater sets for Newborns In Need South Hampton Roads. She would love for any remembrance donations to be made to Newborns in Need 957 N. Haven Circle, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 10, 2019