Melinda Kate (Long) Shobe, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 7, 2020. Melinda was born September 16, 1942 to the late George William Long and Dorthy Jane (Lehane) Long. Left to cherish her beloved memory is her husband, Daniel Robert Shobe who resides at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and her two daughters, Danna Kate Alfieri and Jennifer Lee Tucker. Melinda was blessed with a loving family: her son-in-law, Kevin Tucker, her sisters Deborah Mabie, Cynthia Butler and Gretchen Long-Brack, her brothers-in-law Harold Mabie and Jeffery Brack. Melinda's greatest pride and joy were her many grandchildren: Colin Daniel Alfieri, Jake Michael Niland, Emma Kate Niland, Brody Christopher Tucker, and Jillian Faye Alfieri. Also, the many loving nephews and nieces and close personal friends of the family both near and far. In lieu of flowers we ask that you sign the online condolence book at H.D. Oliver Funeral Home Apts. in Virginia Beach (hdoliver.com
). A funny story or a special memory of Melinda is gift enough.