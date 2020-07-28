1/1
Melinease H. Hutchinson
Melinease Hightower Hutchinson, age 90, entered into eternal rest on July 22, 2020 at her home in Norfolk, Va. She graduated from Washington Irving H.S. and attended New York City College studying accounting. She worked for CBS Inc. as an accountant. She had a lifetime of achievement in politics as a campaign coordinator for politicians including Senator Yvonne Miller, Congressman Bobby Scott and Senator Mark Warner. As an NAACP icon she received the Youth Advocate Award at the 1990 NAACP Convention in Los Angeles. Her numerous awards include the NAACP President's Centennial Award and the New Journal and Guide Hero Award. The Norfolk Sheriff's Department funds a scholarship in her name. She attended Antioch Baptist Church under Rev. I. Joseph Williams for many years and was a current member of Holy Light Church of Deliverance with Bishop Samuel L. Carruth. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Eulynda H. Mitchell; son, Rev. Leon D. Hutchinson; daughter-in-law, Rev. Dr. Sandi Brandon Hutchinson; granddaughters, Shanease Dickey, Tiffani-dawn Sykes and Alexxis D. Hutchinson; great grandchildren, Nia A. Hutchinson, Donovan Hutchinson and Domenique Sexton and a great great grandson, Eric Jones, Jr. A funeral service will be held 11 am, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel. Family will receive guests Wednesday, July 29 at the funeral home from 3pm to 6pm. Seating for the service is limited to 100. Livestream is strongly advised. Covid regulations are strictly enforced.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 28, 2020.
