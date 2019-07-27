|
|
Melissa Ann Bowers, 58, of Washington, DC was granted her angel wings Sunday, July 21, 2019. Melissa touched so many lives with her beautiful smile and she loved playing tennis.
Melissa was a 1978 graduate of Windsor High School and went on to further her education achieving her Masters in Business Administration.Melissa was baptized and joined Shiloh Baptist Church at an early age.Melissa retired from the City of Virginia Beach and was currently employed at Metro in Washington, DC where she was highly respected by her fellow co-workers.
She was predeceased in death by her father, Theodore R. Bowers, Sr., brother, Theodore R. Bowers Jr., Maternal Grandmother, Daisy Sumblin, paternal grandmother, Ollie Bowers.
She leaves to cherish her memories; her mother, Mariah Bowers of Windsor, Virginia; five brothers, Todd Bowers (Janet) of Suffolk, VA, Mark Bowers of Brandywine, MD, Jeffrey Chase, of Chesapeake, VA, Lamonte Addison of Smithfield, VA, and Culon Dashiell of Baltimore, Md; two sisters, Donya Clark (Vernon) of Chesapeake, VA,and Andrea Houston (Reubin) of Chesapeake, VA; a God daughter (niece), Chelsea Wood; nieces, Daisha Clark and Deajah Clark of Chesapeake, VA; three nephews, Theodore Chapman(Princess) of Miami FL, Todd Waters(Chante), of Windsor, VA and Dominique Whitehurst of Atlanta, GA; a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 9000 Firetower Road, Windsor, Virginia. She will be laid to rest in Nansemond-Suffolk Cemetery. Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 27, 2019