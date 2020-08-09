Melissa Terese Michalski-Kocurek, 48, passed away August 6, 2020 following a 2-year battle with cancer. She was born in Ohio and a graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School, class of 89.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Steve and Helen Dusicsko, Mike and Theresa Michalski and father-in-law Gene Kocurek.
Melissa was very active in the Knights of Columbus both at the state level and with Norfolk Council #367. She participated in many charity events such as the Polar Plunge, Special Olympics
, Relay for Life, and for 12 years, was Chairman of the Norfolk Public Schools luncheon for the special needs graduates. She was a die-hard Yankee fan and loved Yankee Blue. She went nowhere without having a piece of Yankee gear on and her biggest dream was to meet Derek Jeter. She was a great cook, loved to do crafts, and going to C&W concerts with her friends.
She is survived by her husband Steven W. Kocurek; daughter Rebecka Huey of Waldorf, MD; parents Jack and Cindy Michalski (nee Dusicsko); brother Stephen Michalski (Susan), of Grandy, NC; stepson Steven Kocurek, Jr. (Carol), of San Antonio, TX; nieces and nephews Nathan and Shannon Michalski, Lee Ann Zizelman, William Rollf, and Hanna Kocurek; mother-in-law Shirley Kocurek; sister-in-law Michelle Gonzales; and brother-in-law Frank Kocurek. She was also very proud of her four arfs Dallas, Apollo, Maggie, and Little One, as she was a lover of animals.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. She requested in lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to the Norfolk SPCA, Special Olympics
or the Knights of Columbus Charities, Inc. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
.