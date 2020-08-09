1/1
Melissa Terese Michalski-Kocurek
Melissa Terese Michalski-Kocurek, 48, passed away August 6, 2020 following a 2-year battle with cancer. She was born in Ohio and a graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School, class of 89.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Steve and Helen Dusicsko, Mike and Theresa Michalski and father-in-law Gene Kocurek.

Melissa was very active in the Knights of Columbus both at the state level and with Norfolk Council #367. She participated in many charity events such as the Polar Plunge, Special Olympics, Relay for Life, and for 12 years, was Chairman of the Norfolk Public Schools luncheon for the special needs graduates. She was a die-hard Yankee fan and loved Yankee Blue. She went nowhere without having a piece of Yankee gear on and her biggest dream was to meet Derek Jeter. She was a great cook, loved to do crafts, and going to C&W concerts with her friends.

She is survived by her husband Steven W. Kocurek; daughter Rebecka Huey of Waldorf, MD; parents Jack and Cindy Michalski (nee Dusicsko); brother Stephen Michalski (Susan), of Grandy, NC; stepson Steven Kocurek, Jr. (Carol), of San Antonio, TX; nieces and nephews Nathan and Shannon Michalski, Lee Ann Zizelman, William Rollf, and Hanna Kocurek; mother-in-law Shirley Kocurek; sister-in-law Michelle Gonzales; and brother-in-law Frank Kocurek. She was also very proud of her four arfs Dallas, Apollo, Maggie, and Little One, as she was a lover of animals.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. She requested in lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to the Norfolk SPCA, Special Olympics or the Knights of Columbus Charities, Inc. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
