Meliton Mangulabnan, 95, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away March 6, 2019.Born in Manila, Philippines, he was the son of the late Felix and Bonifacia Mangulabnan. He was a retired butcher and a member of Christ Fellowship Church.Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Julieta Mangulabnan; two daughters, Stella Castillo of Manila, Philippines and Maria Luisa Verdes and husband, David, of Chesapeake; two sons, Rodrigo Mangulabnan of Manila, Philippines and Gabriel Mangulabnan of Sidney, Australia; ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Friday, March 8, from 5 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 6 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 7, 2019