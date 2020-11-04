1/
Melvin Brooks
Mel Brooks, 90, of Virginia Beach passed away November 2, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his life partner and children by his side. His love of family, friends, and country were paramount. He proudly served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War, but was quick to say he wasn't a hero, and that the only fighting he saw was growing up in the streets of Brooklyn.

He is survived by his partner, Barbara Martin; son, Steve (Sheryl); daughter, Julie (Greg); grandchildren: Justin, Zac, Kelsey, and Lexi; and his extended family: Butch, Donna, Jason, Alex, Scott, Camden, Wyatt, Cate, and Zander. He was loved dearly, and will be cherished forever.

A private family service will be held at a later date, granting his wishes to be interred in Arlington National Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
