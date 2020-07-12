1/
Melvin Halpern
1928 - 2020
Melvin Halpern, 91, passed away on July 4, 2020. Born October 23, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Samuel and Celia Halpern. Melvin served in the US Army and was a baseball fan. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline and daughter, Barbara. Surviving are his son, Steven C. Halpern and wife, Rebecca; and grandchildren, Michael and Tyler.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Prostate Cancer Research at www.pcf.org. A memorial service will be at a later date. Share your thoughts and memories of Melvin at www.altmeyer.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
