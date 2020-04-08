|
|
Melvin Leroy Boush, 81, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord on April 4, 2020.
Melvin spent most of his life in service to the Hampton Roads area through gas delivery, parts and service, wrecker service, and running mechanic shops. In doing so, it opened the door to the Chesapeake Police Department through which he met three very significant people that played a major role in his life: Mario Pietrucci, Johnny Pettrey, and Dwight Drew.
Becoming more familiar and very active with the Chesapeake Police Department, he was made an Honorary Police Officer. Through his service with the department he gained so many "special friends" with unbreakable bonds. Melvin, Johnny, and Mario became known as the Three Musketeers, and a special sidekick in Grandpa Joe. When FOPA#9 was formed, he was a charter member for thirty-two years. He left his mark through his family and friends; his legacy of honor, courage, and commitment in hope of carrying on that legacy through the community.
Melvin leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Doris Jean Boush; daughter, Natalie; son, Jimmy; grandchildren, Jennifer and Brooke, David and Angel, Crystal, Tiffany, Jackie, Amber, and Jimmy; fifteen great-grandchildren, in laws that were more than just family, many nieces and nephews, lifelong friends of sixty-four years, Joan and Smokey Yeates. Melvin was predeceased by his brother, Lee; son, Vince; and a "special mom", Elma Hewitt.
Melvin has been known to many as Husband, "Dad", brother, Pop-Pop, Uncle Melvin, Weezer, and cherished friends. He will forever be loved and missed. Your loving Jeanie Beanie.
Services will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 8, 2020