Melvin Ray Holland, 76, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born on January 26, 1943 to the late James E. Holland and Beulah Griffin Jones. He was also predeceased by his son, Melvin Ray Holland, Jr. Melvin owned Holland Body Shop and 258 Auto Parts and Salvage Yard, and was part-owner of Boggies, Tavern on the Green and Riverfront Restaurant. He also worked for Hoffman Cadillac and Cavalier Ford. He was a member of Elizabeth Manor Country Club for 40 years, Ambassador Club for 30 years, Riverfront Golf Club for 3 years, and Masonic Lodge for 30 years. Melvin loved golf and his family and friends.



He is survived by his loving wife of over 20 years, Lorraine Greene Holland; son, Mark Holland (Lauren); step-son, Ernest â€œBuddyâ€ Poe; brothers, Kelly Holland (Martha), Gary Holland, Larry Holland (Nikki); a grandchildren, Talon, Luke, Logan, Codie, and Garrett; niece, Kila Holland; and nephews, Steve, David, and Eddie Holland.



A memorial service will be conducted at 11 AM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Ambassador Club of Portsmouth, 364 Peninsula Ave Portsmouth, VA 23704.