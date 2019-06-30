Melvin Stanford Hester died Tuesday, June 25th following a brief but serious illness. One of nine children, Melvin enjoyed sharing stories about the unique history and culture of the Pennsylvania and West Virginia coal communities in which he was raised. Melvinâ€™s life was informed by his experiences growing up during The Great Depression, and during WW II. He never forgot the sacrifices made by our service members, and the many adaptations families and communities made to support each other during both the economic downturn, and the war effort that followed. Melvinâ€™s family was closely-knit, and he had a rich store of hilarious tales about life in the company of a large family of talented individualists.



A person of deep faith, he prepared for the ministry by obtaining his B.A. from King College (now King University) in Bristol, TN. There he met and married his wife of 69 years, Annie Eloise Hester who preceded him in death on April 23rd, 2019, and whose obituary can be viewed on Legacy.com. Melvin graduated from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, where he received a M.Div., and was ordained as a minister in The Presbyterian Church (PCUSA). In the 70s, he obtained a D.Min. from Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, VA. Over his career, he served congregations in Missouri, Kentucky, and Virginia. He served for a time as a police chaplain, and from the mid-70s through December 2017, he was a respected adjunct Professor of Psychology at Tidewater Community College.



Melvin loved music, PBS television and the documentaries of Ken Burns, auto shows, barbecue, chili dogs, and making his signature pineapple upside down cake. He was a caring husband, and a loving father who instilled in his children a love of learning, and a respect for the wonders of the natural world.



Melvin is survived by his daughter Beth (Louise Wallin), son Bryan, sisters Irene Mynes and Marge Albright, a brother, George Oâ€™Grady Hester Jr., sisters-in-law, Carolyn Ensley, Faye Hester, and Jeanette Hester, beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and honorary grandchildren.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Kevin Wilson for his thoughtfulness through the years, the teams at Norfolk General and Obici Hospitals, friend and neighbor Gloria Jean Roberts, and the nurses and therapists at Amedisys Healthcare.



A celebration of the lives of Annie and Melvin Hester will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd at 1pm, at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Chapel on Portsmouth Blvd.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made in Melvinâ€™s name to one or both of the following organizations: WHRO Public Media, 5200 Hampton Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia 23508, and King University, 1350 King College Road, Bristol Tennessee 37620. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019