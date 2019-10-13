|
VIRGINIA BEACH - Melvin V. Foote Sr., 81 of the 600 block of Ben Bow Drive passed away quietly on Friday Oct. 11, 2019. Mr. Foote was a retired Aircraft Engine Mechanic with the Naval Air Rework Facility. He was born in Norfolk, VA and was a member of First Baptist Church West Munden in Chesapeake, VA. He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving son Melvin V. Foote, Jr. (Wanda) of Atlanta, GA; a granddaughter, Alexandra Foote of whom he was immensely proud; sisters Doris Austin and Violet Crawford of Norfolk; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents Fletcher and Irene Foote, second wife Mamie Gay Foote, his brother Pernell Foote and sisters Mable Foote, Constance Royal and Thelma Wallace. A viewing will be held Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Riddick Funeral Service , 1225 Norview Avenue, Norfolk, VA. The Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church West Munden in Chesapeake, VA officiated by the pastor, Reverend Rosalind Moats. Entombment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA. Family and friends will assemble at 2104 Markland Drive, Chesapeake, at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the funeral procession to the church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019