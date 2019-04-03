Melvyn Edward Siegel, 81, passed away peacefully on April 1st, 2019, surrounded by his devoted family. Mel was born in Richmond, Virginia on October 5th, 1937. He worked his way thru the University of Richmond alongside his father, Milton Siegel, at Finer Foods Sales. Upon graduation, he joined the family business. He continued his career in institutional food sales with Sandler Foods when he moved his family to Virginia Beach in 1979.In retirement, he was the happiest either on the tennis court or sitting around the card table playing poker with his many friends. Melâ€™s commitment and dedication to Temple Israel led to the honor of serving as President of the congregation. A diagnosis of Parkinsonâ€™s disease in 2008 led to new friendships and activism. He set an inspirational example thru hard work and participation in exercise classes and Rock Steady boxing. When Mel put on the boxing gloves, he transformed into a determined advocate and fighter for curing this disease.His memory will be cherished by his wife of 54 years, Gloria Singer Siegel and his children, Valerie Diehl ( Rodney), Laura Siegel-Little ( Dustin) and Ron Siegel ( Renee); his grandchildren, who he was affectionally known as Pepaw, Hannah Diehl, Benjamin Diehl, Jade Siegel, Kai Siegel and Taven Siegel; sister Doris Baum of Richmond, Va and brother, Howard Siegel of Arlington, Va The family is forever indebted to Dr Rob Cajulis, for his exceptional medical care, and his devoted aides; Rodney Wilson, Roland Rich, Arkedra Reiss and Maggy Noel, who treated him with dignity and compassion. They also loved playing gin rummy with him for a nickel a game, but Mel, the card shark always won!Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 3rd at 2pm at Temple Israel , 7255 Granby Street, Norfolk, Virginia. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will greet friends and celebrate Melâ€™s life at 3100 Poplar Bend, Virginia Beach on, April 3rd from 7-9pm, April 4th and 7th 1-4pm and 7-9 pm.Memorial donations may be made to the local Parkinsonâ€™s chapter.. APDA/Hampton Roads Chapter 4560 Princess Anne Rd Virginia Beach, Va 23462.Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary