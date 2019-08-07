|
Mercedees â€œLil Merkâ€ Myers Goodman died peacefully in her home on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Norfolk, VA at the age of 71. Mercedees was preceded in death by her parents, Mercedes Murray Myers Uzzell and George Myers Jr., brothers, Francis Myers and Gregory Myers. Mercedees is survived by her loving children, Gregory Goodman (Lisa) and Georgette Houchins (Nikita); a brother, George Myers (Danielle); one aunt, Leola Mason and one sister-in-law Zelma Hall; five grandchildren, Melonie, Tony, Malachi, Morgan and Madison; three great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. A lifelong resident of Norfolk, Mercedees was a graduate of Booker T.Washington High and Norfolk State College. She was a beautiful person inside and out with a generous heart who was willing to help anyone in need whether they were family, friends or strangers. We will miss her but will continue to carry her giving spirit within us all. There will be a Celebration of Life at 2 PM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service located at 7246 Granby Street in Norfolk.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 7, 2019