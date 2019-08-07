The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mercedees Goodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mercedees Goodman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mercedees Goodman Obituary
Mercedees â€œLil Merkâ€ Myers Goodman died peacefully in her home on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Norfolk, VA at the age of 71. Mercedees was preceded in death by her parents, Mercedes Murray Myers Uzzell and George Myers Jr., brothers, Francis Myers and Gregory Myers. Mercedees is survived by her loving children, Gregory Goodman (Lisa) and Georgette Houchins (Nikita); a brother, George Myers (Danielle); one aunt, Leola Mason and one sister-in-law Zelma Hall; five grandchildren, Melonie, Tony, Malachi, Morgan and Madison; three great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. A lifelong resident of Norfolk, Mercedees was a graduate of Booker T.Washington High and Norfolk State College. She was a beautiful person inside and out with a generous heart who was willing to help anyone in need whether they were family, friends or strangers. We will miss her but will continue to carry her giving spirit within us all. There will be a Celebration of Life at 2 PM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service located at 7246 Granby Street in Norfolk.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mercedees's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Home
Download Now