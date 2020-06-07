Mercedes Mabbun Mercado went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2020. Mercedes was born to the late Genaro and Leonora Mabbun on January 20, 1936 in Aparri, Cagayan in the Philippines.
Mercedes studied chemistry at Adamson University in the Philippines. She worked at the Navy Exchange for 28 years as an accountant before retiring. Mercedes loved spending time with her family and in her garden.
Other than her parents, Mercedes is preceded in death by her brother Roy.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Manuel Mercado; son, Michael; daughter, Melissa ;grandchildren, Morgan, Lauren (Tre), Nathan, Brandon, and Nicole (Taylor), great grandchildren Francisco IV, and baby Mariella and many more extended family members and friends.
Her viewing will take place on Thursday, June 11 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at St. Gregory the Great (5345 Virginia Beach Blvd, 23462) followed by her funeral mass at 11:00am. Burial will immediately follow the service at Albert G Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.