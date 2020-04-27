|
Mercer Douglas "Coach" White, 79, of Chesapeake, VA went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 25, 2020.
Born September 28, 1940, in North Carolina, he leaves behind his best friend and loving wife of 40 years, Sandra J. White; a special sister-in-law, Marsha Fran Rich (Hollis); two children, Troy D. White and Cindi A. Rogers (Ken); two siblings, Connie A. Ferguson and James F. White, III (Mable); a special granddaughter, Rio Kara Herbik (Mike); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a step-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James F. White, II and Martha M White and a sister, JoAnn C. White.
Doug served in the Army National Guard and retired as an Electrician from Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He coached recreational football in Deep Creek for 20 years. He was a longtime pigeon flyer of the Hampton Roads Virginia Racing Pigeon Club.
Viewing will be available at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel on Tuesday, April 28, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The family will be present from 3 to 5 p.m. to receive friends with no more than 10 individuals in attendance at a time. A private family graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 27, 2020