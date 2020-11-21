1/
Merida C. Margiotta
1932 - 2020
Merida (Cookie) C. Margiotta died Sunday November 14, 2020 in her home in Richmond, VA. She was born in New York , NY on May 24, 1932 to Clyde T. and Merida F. Cox. Cookie is survived by two daughters, Caroline Strecker(nee Bush)(Kevin) of Richmond, VA and Betsy Justis (nee Bush)(Henry) of Virginia Beach, VA. She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel J. Margiotta. There will be a graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk VA, on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 11:00am

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
