Merida (Cookie) C. Margiotta died Sunday November 14, 2020 in her home in Richmond, VA. She was born in New York , NY on May 24, 1932 to Clyde T. and Merida F. Cox. Cookie is survived by two daughters, Caroline Strecker(nee Bush)(Kevin) of Richmond, VA and Betsy Justis (nee Bush)(Henry) of Virginia Beach, VA. She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel J. Margiotta. There will be a graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk VA, on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 11:00am



