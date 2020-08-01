1/
Merinda Ramsey Taylor
{ "" }
Merinda Ramsey Taylor, 92, a resident of Windsor VA for 68 years , passed away on July 30, 2020 at Lake Prince Woods. Merinda was born in Madisonville VA and moved to Windsor in 1952. She was the widow of Harold C. Taylor and mother of the late Laura Gaile Taylor.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her son, Vernon H. Taylor, of Suffolk and his wife Gail Baker Taylor.

A private service will be conducted on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2 PM at the Windsor Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Windsor Christian Church, 4 N Court St, Windsor, VA 2348. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Service
02:00 PM
Windsor Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
