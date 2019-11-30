|
|
Merious Winford "Mert" Whitehurst, 85, of Virginia Beach, VA, went home peacefully surrounded by his loving wife, nephew Buddy and special friend Michelle on Wednesday November 27, 2019.
Born in Princess Anne County, VA, he was the son of the late Marvin and Mollie Whitehurst. He was retired from the Norfolk Paint Company after 30 years of service but was currently employed by City of Virginia Beach Police Department as an Automotive Aide. He was an active member of Church of Christ at Creeds.
Left to honor Mert and remember his love are; his wife of 62 years, Betty Jean, a host of nieces and nephews, and many special friends.
Mert was preceded in death by his parents, sisters; Juanita, Mildred, Marion, Gladys and brother; Marvin Jr.
Mert's family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care these past few days. Thank you to our family and close friends for all your prayers and love these past few months and a special recognition goes out to the Virginia Beach City Police Department, for their on-going outpour of love and support during this time of illness.
The family will receive family and friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 3445 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach on Sunday, Dec 1st, from 5 to 7 pm. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, December 2nd at 11 am at Church of Christ at Creeds, 5500 Morris Neck Road, Virginia Beach. Interment will be at the Bruce-Whitehurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 30, 2019