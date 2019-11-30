The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Christ at Creeds,
5500 Morris Neck Road
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merious Whitehurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merious W. "Mert" Whitehurst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merious Winford "Mert" Whitehurst, 85, of Virginia Beach, VA, went home peacefully surrounded by his loving wife, nephew Buddy and special friend Michelle on Wednesday November 27, 2019.

Born in Princess Anne County, VA, he was the son of the late Marvin and Mollie Whitehurst. He was retired from the Norfolk Paint Company after 30 years of service but was currently employed by City of Virginia Beach Police Department as an Automotive Aide. He was an active member of Church of Christ at Creeds.

Left to honor Mert and remember his love are; his wife of 62 years, Betty Jean, a host of nieces and nephews, and many special friends.

Mert was preceded in death by his parents, sisters; Juanita, Mildred, Marion, Gladys and brother; Marvin Jr.

Mert's family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care these past few days. Thank you to our family and close friends for all your prayers and love these past few months and a special recognition goes out to the Virginia Beach City Police Department, for their on-going outpour of love and support during this time of illness.

The family will receive family and friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 3445 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach on Sunday, Dec 1st, from 5 to 7 pm. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, December 2nd at 11 am at Church of Christ at Creeds, 5500 Morris Neck Road, Virginia Beach. Interment will be at the Bruce-Whitehurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merious's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -