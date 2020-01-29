|
Merle B. Raynor, a lifelong resident of Norfolk, Virginia passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 74.
Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Thomas C. Barham and Hallie Shumate. She retired after working 30 years for the City of Norfolk, Office of Elections.
Merle is survived by her daughter, Tina Stevens (William "Butch") of Chesapeake; two grandchildren, William "Chad" Stevens (Jessica) of South Carolina and April Keeley (Eric); and one great-grandchild, Penelope, of Lynchburg, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husbands, Bruce Brown and Hezzie Owen Raynor.
Burial will be private, and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020