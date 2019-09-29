|
|
Born Merle Gene Jones on May 11, 1927 in Tyrrell County, NC to the late Blanche and Dewey Jones, passed away September 25, 2019. "Gene" as she was known to friends, moved with her family from NC to Chesapeake, VA in the early 1940's and resided there most of her life. On April 1, 1950, she married Charles E. Cherry, Jr. and they remained married until his death in 1983. She was remarried to Joe Frank Youngblood in 1986 and they remained married until Joe's death. Gene was first employed in Norfolk by a major railroad company and she later kept books for a succession of small companies until she went to work for Catalytic Generators, Inc as the controller where she worked for over 20 years. Gene was active in her community. She was a longtime member of Rosemont Christian Church and she was active in the Chesapeake Pilot Club and the Berkley Chapter of the Eastern Star. Gene was a supportive and caring Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend. Anyone who knew her loved her and she will be missed.
Gene is survived by her son, Charles E. Cherry, III (Ann); grandson, Caleb E. Cherry; sister, Frances Jones Skoog; brother, Bobby Jones; nieces, Jennifer Mason, Karen Skoog, Leath Douglas, Bobby Liz Jones, Gwen Triplett and Toni Praznik and numerous other loving family and friends.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on October 1, 2019 at 2pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd, Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, September 30th from 6-7:30. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the church or . Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service or leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019