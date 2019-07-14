Meryl Anne Barns Zigila entered God's Kingdom on July 5, 2019 at age 33. Throughout her courageous two-and-one-half-year journey with head and neck cancer (which was of unknown origin), Meryl was an inspiration to those who knew and loved her. She truly reflected Isaiah 40:31: "But those who trust in the Lord will find new strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not faint."



Meryl, the wife of Brett Zigila, was a resident of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Their nearly six-year marriage was a testament to their idyllic love. Together they upheld their sacred wedding vows, especially honoring one another in sickness and in health.



The beloved daughter of Bill and Joan Barns, Meryl, was a former resident of Virginia Beach, VA, and a 2004 graduate of First Colonial High School. Meryl is survived by: her sister, Megan Barns McBride, and Raleigh, Kelly, and Michael, of Chesapeake, VA; her aunts and uncles Anne and Henry Gregory of Virginia Beach, VA; Francine and Robert Marmorato of Acworth, GA; Leslie and John Marmorato of Raleigh, NC; Alice and Paul Herrington of Louisville, KY; and cousins Michelle McGowan of Chesapeake, VA; Theresa Stewart of Woodbury, NJ; Angelina and Joseph Marmorato of Atlanta, GA; and Paul Herrington of Pittsburgh, PA. Meryl loved her in-laws Janet and Terry Grzesikowski and Brian Zigila; and dearly remembered her grandparents: Louis and Anne Marmorato, and Carson and Alice Barns. She also had a close loving relationship with her godparents Rick and Sue McManus.



Meryl, a kind-hearted soul and natural leader, was a gift of love and light in whatever active role she chose. As a Radford University graduate and board certified music therapist (MT), Meryl's violin, voice and guitar soothed her child and adult clients in multiple clinical settings. In 2018, Meryl graduated with a Master of Science degree in occupational therapy (OT) from Barry University and was chosen "most inspirational student" by the faculty. Throughout her illness Meryl continued her MT work with hospice patients and practiced as a registered OT.



Petite in stature, but mighty in all things, Meryl lived her positive-can-do-attitude-life to the fullest. Between moving as a "Navy Junior," traveling with friends, and adventuring with husband Brett, she experienced much. Everywhere Meryl went her bright smile and infectious attitude attracted and connected friends who supported and loved her until the end. Her positive influence will continue to have ripple effects for years to come.



In celebration of her life there will be two services: in Fort Lauderdale, FL on July 13 at 2 pm First Baptist Church, 301 E. Broward Blvd.; and in Virginia Beach, VA on July 19 at 3 pm Galilee Church, 3928 Pacific Avenue.



Memorial gifts may be made in Meryl's honor to: First Baptist Church, Cancer Support Ministry, 301 E. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 or OralCancerCause.org. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019