Michael A. Kay Obituary
Michael Alan Kay, 75, passed away on October 25 in Burlington, NC after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Mr. Kay was born on September 15, 1944 in Hartford, Connecticut to Fay and Arnold Kay. He was a graduate of Hall High School in West Hartford and the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill. He raised his family in Tidewater, Virginia and returned to Connecticut before retiring to North Carolina to be closer to his family.

He is survived by his three sons, Harris and his wife Reatha, of Chicago, Illinois; Peter of Los Angeles; and Brant and his partner Abby Ampuja of Durham, NC; four grandchildren, Lila Grace and Oliver Ryan of Los Angeles, and Elizabeth Therese and Alexander David of Chicago; and his brother Brian, of Las Vegas.

The family wishes to thank White Oak of Burlington for its wonderful caregiving during his final months and asks that, in lieu of flowers, his friends consider a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 2, 2019
