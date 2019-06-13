The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Michael Adrian Sherman

Michael Adrian Sherman Obituary
Michael â€œBig Mikeâ€ Adrian Sherman, 56, died on June 9, 2019.Big Mike was Co-Owner of Tri-Star Electric. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Megan Didway & Shelby Sherman (Steve); 5 grandchildren; 2 brothers and 2 sisters; along with many extended family members and friends.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel. The family asks for friends and family to share memorials and condolences and view a complete obituary at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 13, 2019
