Mike Donahue, formerly of Norfolk and Cincinnati, died in Roanoke, VA on Sept 18. He is survived by Mary Ann, his wife of 57 years, brother Mark, daughter Lisa, sons Christopher (Shelley, deceased) and David, grand-children Lauren, Jessica, Sage, Zachary, great-grands Connor, Clare and Abigail. Friends and family will gather at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Newport Ave for the 5:00 pm mass, Saturday Oct 24.



