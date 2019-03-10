Michael Alex Flippen, 77, of Va. Beach, VA passed away at home on March 3rd, 2019. Mike was born in Long Beach, CA to the late Nathan Flippen and Patricia Flippen. A graduate of Granby High School in Norfolk, Michael went on to serve for 8 years in The U.S. Navy in electronics, earning The Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal as part of a flight crew during The Cuba Missile Crisis. During his early career, he worked for Bendix Field Engineering in Texas, North Carolina and Spain as part of the NASA Apollo Program. He went on to work for The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) out of Norfolk on research ships such as The Mount Mitchell and The Moana Wave. Mike spent his later career retiring from civil service at St Juliens Creek Annex in Portsmouth. He was predeceased by two of his children, Scott Flippen and Keith Flippen. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Susan Flippen, his sister Patricia Garver, his son Troy Flippen and partner Allison Jarvis, and his grandson Truitt Flippen. He made a valuable and generous gift to the living by giving the gift of his body to The Virginia State Anatomical Program, teaching anatomy and surgery and for medical research in the Stateâ€™s medical schools, colleges, universities and research facilities so that he may continue to help others in his death. Having been born on Groundhog Day, his life will sort of repeat for awhile. He certainly would have found that pretty cool and gotten a kick out of it. You will be missed. Rest in peace. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary