Michael Allan "Mike" Parker enjoyed 72 years with family and friends before passing on to heaven November 27, 2019. Born on August 22, 1947 and raised in Norfolk, Virginia, Mike graduated from Norview High School. During that time, he met the one and only love of his life, and wife of 51 years, Linda Miller. Growing up, they spent time with Linda's family, sharing family meals, fishing and vacationing in the OBX. Together they had two children, Kimberly (Brian) and Chris (Jennifer), and instilled his love of travel and sense of adventure with them. Later in life, Mike enjoyed evening outings listening to beach music with his wife and friends. They traveled throughout the country and the Caribbean together. Mike was blessed with three grandchildren: Ava, Logan, and Hayden. He truly cherished spending quality time and creating special memories as their Granddaddy. Career-wise, Mike was a self-made man. He excelled in the grocery business in Tidewater, rising to executive leadership positions and eventually co-founded his own grocery store chain. Mike loved keeping busy and worked until he was 71, retiring as a licensed realtor. While Mike had more than his share of medical ailments over the years, he never complained. Nineteen years ago, Mike's brother-in-law, Mark, donated a kidney to him. In doing so, he gave Mike a new lease on life and he was forever grateful to God while living every day to its fullest. Every year they celebrated the anniversary of that bond. Mike was predeceased by his mother, Freddie, and his father, Foy High. Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Brenda, the Miller family, the High Family, nieces, nephews, and many friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the PKD Foundation in Mike's honor. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. The family will begin to receive guests on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12pm, with a Celebration of Life in the Woodlawn Chapel at 1pm, and inurnment to follow within the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. To share a memory or message of condolences with the family, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019