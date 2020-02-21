Home

Michael Allen Lollar

Michael Allen Lollar Obituary
Michael A. Lollar, 50 of Norfolk, VA passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. Born in Albany, Georgia on September 28, 1969. Michael was the son of the late Lea Frances Isaacson and Jimmy Kay Lollar. Michael is survived by his wife Peggy Lollar of 30 years. His daughter Jamie Lollar. His brother Jimmy and his sister Sonya Lollar. Michael has a granddaughter Mylea and soon arriving grandson Luke Allen Velasquez-Lollar. He has four nieces Kara, Cassandra, Katlyn, Samantha and her children Justin and Jessica. Mr. Lollar was an excellent Carpenter. He loved being facetious. He had a heart of gold and loved his family dearly. Michael will be missed be all.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2020
